U.S. Officials Suggest Ukraine Struck Russia With ATACMS For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. officials, on condition of anonymity, confirmed to several U.S. outlets that Ukraine had attacked targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles.

This is according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-provided missiles that it used to strike across the border for the first time, according to two U.S. officials," the report reads.

Similar reports appeared in NPR and The New York Times . However, no details were provided.

On November 17, The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden had allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Later, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in an interview with the Brazilian news outlet O Globo that Ukraine's use of long-range missiles could force Russia into entering into peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm whether the strike on a weapons arsenal near Bryansk was carried out using an ATACMS missile, but he stated that Ukraine had long-range capabilities and they would be used.

