Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS) Enhances Contact Center Transformation With AWS Cloud Migration Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Solutions, Inc. (GTS), a force in revolutionizing customer experience (CX) and crafting AI-driven cloud solutions, is reshaping the contact center landscape through advanced AWS cloud migration strategies. By moving away from "lift-and-shift" models, GTS shepherds contact centers into the modern age with scalable, cloud-native solutions that redefine efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Revolutionizing Contact Center Operations

Continue Reading

GTS transforms contact centers with AWS solutions, ensuring scalability, efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Post thi

As contact centers increasingly adopt cloud technologies, migrating to the AWS cloud presents an opportunity for scalability, cost reduction, and improved customer experiences . However, many organizations fall into the trap of simply replicating their existing infrastructure, which leads to inefficiencies. GTS changes that narrative by leveraging AWS's full suite of cloud-native services to deliver customized migration strategies that align with the unique needs of contact centers.

"Our approach is more than a simple migration to the cloud," explains David Constantino, Principal Cloud Solution Architect at GTS. "We are reimagining how contact centers can perform . By tailoring cloud solutions to each customer's needs, we ensure they have a future-ready foundation that drives scalability and customer satisfaction."

Key Benefits of Cloud Contact Centers

GTS's cloud-native approach enables clients to realize the key benefits of cloud migration, including:



Scalability – Cloud-based contact centers can easily scale to handle fluctuations in customer interactions , ensuring seamless service – without added costs!

Cost Reduction – Moving to AWS eliminates the need for costly on-premises hardware and offers a pay-as-you-go pricing model , lowering operational costs! Enhanced Customer Experience – Cloud-based systems provide advanced features, such as omnichannel support, AI tools, and real-time analytics - all of which improve the customer experience and foster loyalty !

Focused on Contact Center Success

In Forrester's recent report , Amazon Connect was praised for its robust AI , omnichannel support , and powerful analytics , setting the standard for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. GTS is committed to delivering cloud migration strategies that are industry-leading and uniquely designed for superior contact center demands. Through their partnership with AWS, GTS empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of cloud solutions, which drives improved customer interactions and streamlines operations , helping clients to benefit from AWS's proven infrastructure.

Client Success Stories

GTS has successfully helped contact centers across various industries, including healthcare and higher education, transition to the cloud. Due to GTS's tailored cloud solutions, our clients enjoy significant improvements in operational efficiency , cost reductions , and customer satisfaction . Each migration is carefully tailored to meet the specific goals of the organization's contact center, ensuring optimal performance.

For an in-depth look at GTS's approach to cloud migration, read David Constantino's latest blog on going beyond "lift and shift ."

Transform Your Business with GTS and AWS

GTS is a leader in customer experience and artificial intelligence, dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that enhance communication and drive engagement. Our mission is to transform how organizations connect with their customers and each other.

About GTS

For contact centers seeking to modernize and achieve scalable growth to the cloud, GTS offers a pathway to innovation. To learn more, reach out to us at [email protected]

for a personalized consultation and to explore how our AWS migration solutions can position your organization for long-term success.

Visit our website at to explore our full range of cloud solutions.

Media Contact:

PR Team

Global Technology Solutions, Inc.

855-245-6285

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Technology Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED