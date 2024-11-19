(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Philanthropist's 2024 Giving Now Reaches Half Billion Dollars

Tom Golisano, entrepreneur, the founder of Paychex, philanthropist, and civic leader, announced today his second series of major gifts totaling $85 million to 41 nonprofit organizations across Southwest Florida.

Tom Golisano Announces Transformational Gifts of $85 Million to 41 Nonprofits Across Southwest Florida

The awards, which range from $150,000 to $10 million each, are being made to a diverse range of causes, all of which are meaningful to Mr. Golisano. They span healthcare, education, disability services, other critical community needs and animal welfare. The gifts will be paid over four to five years, are unrestricted and may be used at each organization's discretion.

"One of my favorite sayings is 'the only wealth you keep is that which you give away,' and this year I've decided to act on that saying. Thanks to the success of Paychex

and its employees, I can make it my reality. I'm glad to provide support to nonprofits across Southwest Florida, where I now call home," said Mr. Golisano. "There are so many organizations in this region doing great work and I know that it's not easy successfully running a nonprofit. I am impressed with the dedication and perseverance of the organizations that I've invited here today. I hope this unexpected funding helps them broaden their impact and strengthen their organizations so they can expand their services and those they serve."

Today's announcement, made at Artis-Naples, brings Mr. Golisano's philanthropy this year to half a billion dollars and his life-long philanthropy to $860 million. It follows his September 17 announcement of 82 major gifts totaling $360 million to organizations in Upstate New York, including $52 million to the Golisano Foundation, increasing its assets to $120 million. This infusion of funding increases the Golisano Foundation's giving from approximately $3 million to more than $5 million annually, allowing even more opportunities for nonprofits to access grant funding.

"We encourage non-profit organizations to visit our website

to learn more about Tom's philanthropy and the Foundation's mission," said Erica Dayton, executive director of the Golisano Foundation, which Mr. Golisano founded in 1985. It has awarded more than $41 million in grants, primarily to organizations devoted to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). It also helps animal welfare organizations through Bailey and Friends, an initiative of the Golisano Foundation founded in honor of Golisano's two dogs, both of whom were named Bailey.

Ms. Dayton added, "We look forward to the new influx of agencies we'll be introduced to through the widespread news of Tom's most recent giving. Understanding the needs of the communities we support and the organizations that devote their expertise to serving them is a constantly evolving process. We are always looking to learn more and determine how we can be supportive with the resources available."

$85 Million in Awards Announced on November 19, 2024, to 41 Organizations

Health - 2 Organizations - $15 Million

Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida - $10,000,000

Naples Comprehensive Health

- $5,000,000

Education - 2 Organizations - $13 Million

Ave Maria University - $10,000,000

Guadalupe Center

- $3,000,000

Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) - 12 Organizations - $32 Million

Best Buddies Southwest Florida - $1,000,000

Beyond the Spectrum, Inc. $1,000,000

Easterseals Southwest Florida - $5,000,000

Family Initiative - $5,000,000

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida - $5,000,000

Guardian Angels for Special Populations - $1,000,000

LARC, Inc. - $5,000,000

Protected Harbor - $1,000,000

Special Olympics - Florida - $1,000,000

STARability - $5,000,000

Sunrise – Naples - $ 1,000,000

The Haven

- $1,000,000

Community - 5 Organizations - $15 Million

American Red Cross Southwest Florida - $3,000,000

Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida - $2,000,000

Golisano Children's Museum of Naples - $4,000,000

Meals of Hope - $3,000,000

Youth Haven

- $3,000,000

Animal Welfare - 20 Organizations - $10 Million

Animal Rescue Coalition - $1,000,000

Cape Coral Animal Shelter - $1,500,000

Gulf Coast Humane Society - $1,500,000

Humane Society Naples - $500,000

SNIP Collier - $1,500,000

Anna Maria Island Pup Rescue - $150,000

Big Dog Ranch Rescue - $500,000

Florida Coastal Cocker Rescue - $150,000

For the Love of Cats - $150,000

Fur and Tails Animal Rescue - $150,000

Canine Castaways, Inc. - $150,000

Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue - $500,000

Haven on Earth Animal League - $150,000

Humane Society of Manatee County - $500,000

Humane Society of Sarasota County - $500,000

Max's Ark Rescue - $150,000

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue Center - $500,000

Pawtcake Refuge - $150,000

Purradise Gardens - $150,000

Shy Wolf Sanctuary

- $150,000

About Tom Golisano and the Golisano Foundation

Tom Golisano -entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader-is the founder of Paychex, Inc., the nation's largest human resource company for small to medium-sized businesses, providing integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services for more than 745,000 clients in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Golisano's vision, perseverance, and action have left an indelible mark on a broad spectrum of issues that touch our lives-in business, healthcare, education, voter policies, politics, and tax reform. His continuing investments are helping to advance entrepreneurship through the 2023 establishment of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship as well as driving the success of numerous businesses and start-ups. His personal philanthropic contributions to hospitals-including three children's hospitals that bear his name-and numerous educational institutions, his Foundation, and other organizations now exceed $860 million. He has dedicated more than $145 million to advancing inclusive health around the world, helping to close the substantial gap in access to care for people with intellectual disabilities.



A fierce advocate for dignity and inclusion, in 1985 Mr. Golisano applied his pioneering spirit to establish the Golisano Foundation to make the world a better place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With more than $120 million now in gross assets, it is one of the largest private foundations in the U.S. devoted to supporting programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities awarding about $5 million annually to non-profit organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida.

Mr. Golisano is the author of two books , "Built Not Born," a Wall Street Journal best seller and "The Italian Kid Did It." He is listed on the Forbes 400 .

Connect with us at Golisanofoundation ,

@GolisanoFdn , @ThomasGolisano

