QFFD Supports Syrian People With USD 5 Million

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support communities affected by crises worldwide, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), has announced a support amounting to $5,000,000 for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

This support aims to assist the Syrian people and provide their essential humanitarian needs, amid the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in many parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict.



Commenting on this collaboration, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, Deputy Director General of Development Projects at QFFD, stated, "Qatar Fund for Development is committed to providing sustainable humanitarian support for communities affected by crises. This assistance for the Syrian people is driven by our deep commitment to supporting vulnerable groups worldwide and alleviating their suffering. We understand the challenges faced by the Syrian people, and we are proud to strengthen our partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to ensure outreach to areas that are critically lacking basic services".



Al Aseeri added, "This grant reflects the Fund's approach to humanitarian work, based on the principles of transparency and effective coordination with international partners. We will continue to support humanitarian and relief activities that can improve the lives of individuals and communities in Syria, creating a resilient environment against the harsh conditions they face".



Lisa Doughten, UNOCHA Director of Financing and Partnerships Division, said, "We are grateful to Qatar Fund for Development for its timely and generous contribution to the Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF). At a time of dwindling resources, this funding will enable humanitarian NGOs and UN agencies in Syria to assist the most vulnerable people with food, water, durable shelter, and other essential aid".



Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, thanked QFFD for their endless support to its ongoing relief and development efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in disaster and conflict-affected countries/territories, mainly northern Syria.

He described this strategic partnership as a "representation of the mutual trust and understanding among the three organizations, towards successful and large-scale interventions that helped improve the worlds disastrous humanitarian scene".