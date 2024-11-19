Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Winners Of Signature Consumer Choice Awards - THE ZEVAS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

2024 competition received thousands of votes honoring the best in electric and hybrid available for sale or pre-order

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the premier global automotive and lifestyle event, today announced the winners of the 2024 edition of its signature zero-emission vehicle awards program, THE ZEVASTM . This year's winners were chosen by the public via two rounds that took place across October and November.

Eight overall category winners were chosen from an initial pool of more than 130 qualifying vehicles that are currently available for sale or pre-order. Thousands of enthusiasts, influencers, and active car buyers from around the world voted for this year's exciting range of winners from these honored brands.

THE ZEVAS winners for 2024 are:



Top Compact/Coupe - BMW i4 eDrive40

Top Crossover - Hyundai IONIQ 5

Top Hybrid - Toyota Prius Prime

Top Sedan - Lucid Air

Top SUV - Rivian R1S

Top Truck - Ford F-150 Lightning

Top Ultra Luxury - Ferrari SF90 Stradale Most Anticipated - Volkswagen ID. Buzz

"We are so grateful to our amazing community of car fans and LA Auto Show attendees who have again helped to make THE ZEVAS a huge success this year," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "Our signature awards program is a showcase for innovation in electric and hybrid vehicles, and we give our heartfelt congratulations to all the 2024 winners."

Select winning models will be featured at the 2024 LA Auto Show within participating automaker displays or test drives, including Ford, Hyundai, Lucid, Rivian, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Following the announcement, THE ZEVAS website ( ) will continue to serve as a valuable online resource. Consumers eager to educate themselves on the entire landscape of EV and Hybrid offerings available today can research both legacy and start-ups defining the future of zero-emission innovation.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the

Los Angeles Auto ShowTM is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA 2024 , the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

