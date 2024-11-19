Salem Now Launches Documentary Film 'Deep State Gangsters'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deep State Gangsters Movie Poster

Deep State Gangsters

ARFF Berlin Festival Finalist for Best Documentary

Featuring CIA whistleblowers John Kiriakou & Pedro Israel Orta, FBI whistleblowers Garret O'Boyle & Nate Cain, and commentators Lee Smith & J Michael Waller.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salem Group released the documentary Deep State Gangsters today. It is available for streaming on Salem Now , the leading Conservative and Christian streaming service. Deep State Gangsters is a captivating documentary that exposes excessive overreach and the abuse of power by persons within the U.S. national security apparatus, often referred to as the“Deep State.” This film offers an unprecedented glimpse into this secretive world, revealing how powerful persons in it will go to great lengths to destroy dissent to preserve its grip on power.

The film features compelling testimonies from former insiders and commentators: John Kiriakou and Pedro Israel Orta are ex-CIA officers who blew the whistle and suffered the wrath of the Deep State to crush them. Garret O'Boyle and Dennis“Nate” Cain are from the FBI, and they tell their stories of how the FBI sought to destroy them for daring to speak up about the abuses of power by the FBI. Color commentators include Lee Smith, author of“The Permanent Coup,” and J. Michael Waller, author of“Big Intel.” Smith and Waller provide expert commentary on the significance of what Kiriakou, Orta, O'Boyle, and Cain suffered.

The whistleblowers share their journeys of speaking truth to power and the repercussions they faced for speaking up. Deep State Gangsters leads viewers into a thought-provoking exploration of government accountability and the lengths to which some go to protect the interests of the Deep State. This documentary examines the mechanisms of control and suppression within the national security landscape and highlights the bravery of those who have risked everything to bring these issues to light. It's a narrative that prompts a broader discussion on government transparency, accountability, and the very essence of democracy.

"Deep State Gangsters" is more than just a film; it's a call to action for awareness and reform. It encourages viewers to question, seek the truth, and demand integrity from those in power.

Expert reviewers and film festivals have praised Deep State Gangsters, and the film has received rave reviews. In early November 2024, it received an award from the "Around International Film Festival // Berlin as a finalist for Best Documentary. The film has also been selected to compete in four other film festivals. Reviewers have this to say about the film:

"The deep state destroys anyone who doesn't spout their propaganda, and this documentary is a great look into this terrifying reality. There's no better way to describe this than a must-see." –The Article III Project

“Weaponized government is a threat to all Americans. Deep State Gangsters tells you exactly why.” –Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project.

“I highly recommend watching this documentary, as it offers a deep and sobering understanding of the stakes involved in the ongoing battle for truth and justice.” –Law Enforcement Today, the“Site” of The 1776 Project, LLC.

“If you ever wondered if our own government is corrupted and, if so, how bad is it? Just watch this documentary.” –Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Director, Producer, Author.

“A fantastic documentary.” –Steve Cortes, Founder of the American Workers.

Support these courageous whistleblowers by watching this film and telling others about its release.

Pedro I Orta

Pedro Israel Orta Productions, LLC

+1 918-204-8948

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Deep State Gangsters 30-Second Promo Clip

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.