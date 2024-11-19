Madras HC Lifts Injunction Against AGCO In Massey Fergusson Trademark Dispute

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision technology, announced that the Madras High Court has overturned an interim injunction in its trademark dispute with Tractors and Equipment Limited (TAFE).

AGCO said a division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, removed the injunction, affirming AGCO's status as the registered proprietor and owner of the Massey Ferguson trademarks in India.

The company in the statement said that previously TAFE had been granted a license to use Massey Ferguson trademarks in India.

AGCO described the injunction as unjustified and stated that the court's decision underscores AGCO's ownership of the trademarks.

This ruling marks another victory for AGCO, following a series of favourable decisions in disputes with TAFE.

“These include the dismissal of TAFE's claims on jurisdiction, contempt of court, supply arrangements, and brand ownership-cases that reached as high as the Supreme Court of India,” AGCO said.

AGCO said that it's commitment to Indian farmers, describing India as a critical market for the future of agriculture.

The company stated that it will continue to provide high-quality, reliable equipment to help Indian farmers grow profitably and adopt best practices in farming.

In line with its Farmer-First strategy, AGCO reiterated that both the company and the Massey Ferguson brand remain dedicated to putting Indian farmers first.

The dispute began on September 30, 2024, when AGCO issued termination notices to TAFE for its license to use the Massey Ferguson brand.

According to AGCO, these terminations were prompted by inappropriate and unauthorised actions by TAFE, which allegedly breached the terms of various agreements.

Legal proceedings regarding the use of the Massey Ferguson brand are ongoing in Indian courts.

AGCO, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, is recognised as a global leader in agricultural machinery and technology.