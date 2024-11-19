(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS

(Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical systems and access solutions, has released its new PM_100HDF01 pluggable module for the Ekinops360 WDM optical transport system. Cost-optimized to address the growing demand for 100G at the network edge, the PM_100HDF also has the high performance required for long haul applications over thousands of kilometers.

Ekinops Adds Edge-Optimized 100G Solution to Ekinops360 WDM Portfolio.

Driven by the growth of edge applications such as 5G mobile, edge computing, artificial intelligence and even standard broadband access, bandwidth demand is exploding in the access portion of the network.

In order to meet that demand, service providers are now migrating their existing 10G networks to 100G requiring a cost-effective solution that can be quickly and easily deployed across thousands of network locations.

While pluggable optics would seem to be the ideal solution, coherent 100G transceivers in the QSFP28 form factor are not readily available in commercial quantities today and those that are offer low performance and lack certain key functionalities service providers need.

As a transponder-based solution, the new PM 100HDF01 offers the performance needed to deliver connectivity to any location from the edge to ultra-long haul.

What's more, unlike pluggable solutions, it enables a managed service demarcation point that simplifies SLA monitoring and service delivery.

As a pure transport solution, it fits neatly into existing service provider operational models to simplify troubleshooting and speed issue resolution.

The PM 100HDF01 is built on Ekinops' long-running and highly successful 200G FlexRateTM optical technology that has been cost-optimized for 100G.

It can be deployed as a capacity upgrade in any type of network whether it's a new-build greenfield network, an existing brownfield network or even as an alien wavelength over a third-party line system providing simple scalable bandwidth with rapid ROI.

Compatible with Ekinops 10G aggregation modules, service providers can use it to deliver low speed services over high-speed links allowing them to maintain their revenue base and migrate services over time.

"The PM 100HDF01 is designed to address those applications where 10G is not enough capacity but 200G is too much," said

Sylvain Quartier, Chief Marketing Officer at Ekinops . "It's a true multi-reach solution delivering all the performance you would expect from a transponder at a cost point that makes it attractive for deployment at the edge where demand for 100G is really growing."

Ekinops PM 100HDF01 is currently generally available and has already received considerable interest from several new and existing customers.



