Fttx Pipes Market To Witness Significant Growth With Telecom And Broadband Infrastructure Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in demand in developing countries and growth of the sectors in developing regions drive the growth of the global FTTx pipes market.” - Eswara PrasadWIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the research report published by Allied Research, the global FTTx pipes market size was valued at $1,433.2 million in 2018, and is anticipated to generate $3,056.1 million by 2026 and is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.



On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others. The pathways segment held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market. However, the micro ducts segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Based on industrial vertical, the market is divided into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. The transport segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the study period. However, the telecom sector held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.



Rise in demand in developing countries and growth of the telecommunication sectors in developing regions drive the growth of the global FTTx pipes market. On the contrary, volatile oil prices hinder the market growth. However, the integration in power & energy infrastructure would open new opportunities in the coming future.



The global FTTx pipes market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, industrial vertical, application area, and geography. Based on material type, the market is divided into HDPE, MDPE, and PVC. The HDPE segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2018, accounting for more than 90% of the total revenue.



The global FTTx pipes market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue. However, the market across North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the study period.



The global FTTx pipes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Apollo Pipes, Craley Group Limited., Afripipes, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Evopipes., GM Plast, Gabo Systemtechnik GmbH, KNET Co., Ltd., Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited, and Orbia.



