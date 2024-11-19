Leapcure Builds On FDA's Guidance For Diversity In Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leapcure expresses its gratitude to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Draft Guidance on Diversity Action Plans, proactive efforts to address diversity in clinical trials to comply with Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act (FDORA). By emphasizing diversity and inclusivity of participant enrollment, the FDA's initiative is a significant step toward promoting equity and achieving valid, generalizable results in medical research. While in support of this guidance, Leapcure believes that expansion of FDA guidance is required, and offers recommendations aimed at expanding diverse representation in clinical research to ultimately enhance the quality and impact of future medical advancements.

"At Leapcure, we believe in EQuitable clinical trials; elevating the patient voice, empowering advocacy groups, and improving life science research with empathy, compassion, and technology to research progress effectively," said Zach Gobst, Leapcure's CEO. "Our response to the FDA centers on three key elements: integrating incentives and education, fast-tracking diverse trial data, and ensuring cultural competence in trial design."



Leapcure's recommendation includes:



Categorizing Trials Based on Patient-Condition-Study Fit and Adoption Stage: Recognizing that trials vary in readiness maturity, Leapcure recommends the FDA consider diverse requirement flexibility based on a trial's stage, ensuring early innovations gather essential data, while later-stage trials prioritize inclusive design.

Leveraging Fast-Track Eligibility for Diversity Success: Trials achieving diverse enrollment goals could benefit from fast-track review principles, as used in rare-disease research, to encourage inclusive practices from the outset. Enhancing Cultural Competency in Trial Execution: Emphasizing cultural sensitivity and empathy in working with underrepresented communities is critical for fostering trust, sustaining participant engagement, and producing meaningful, high-quality data.

Leapcure believes that implementing a holistic framework that values diversity-focused design, rewards inclusive data, and emphasizes cultural competency will not only strengthen the FDA's objectives, but also drive equitable and effective clinical research for the future of healthcare.



