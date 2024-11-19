Ukraine Budget 2025 Lays Down Record Amount For Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the state budget for 2025, UAH 2.23 trillion is slated for weapons' manufacture and procurement.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The state budget for 2025 has been adopted! I thank people's deputies for their support. All citizens' and business taxes next year will be directed to our country's defense and security. The total resource that will be directed to the security and defense sector will amount to UAH 2.23 trillion. Record UAH 739 billion will be allocated for the production and purchase of weapons, as well as the purchase of drones," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the second priority of the budget is support of citizens. According to the prime minister, indexation of pensions is scheduled for March. He specified that, in general, nearly UAH 421 billion has been allocated for social assistance programs.

At the same time, expenditures on education will amount to almost UAH 199 billion, and another UAH 217 billion – on healthcare. The head of government noted that important modernization and development projects are planned in both areas. In particular, UAH 10.7 billion has been earmarked for the renovation of medical facilities, purchase of modern equipment, and founding of rehabilitation centers. UAH 17.5 billion is additionally provided for the modernization of educational facilities and set-up of shelters.

"We continue supporting regions and communities. In 2025, funding of local budgets will increase by 15%. In conditions of limited resources, this budget clearly defines priorities. Defense, security, support of our people, development and restoration of the country – these are all things that make us stronger and lead to victory," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 19, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law 12000 "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", which is yet to be signed by President.

