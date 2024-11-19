(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Unique Combination of a Versatile Focal Range, Large F2 Aperture, and Compact Form Factor

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Inc. introduces the 28-70mm F2 G Master, the

Sony zoom lens with a constant F2 aperture and 77th lens in the Sony E-Mount lineup. This full-frame lens offers a versatile focal range from 28mm to 70mm while delivering

prime-likeii bokeh with its constant F2 aperture. Despite its wide aperture and zoom range, the 28-70mm F2 G Master remains compact, lightweight, and well-balanced, making it ideal for both photography and video applications. This combination of zoom range, large aperture, and compact design makes this an innovative and versatile lens for portrait, sports, wedding, event, and video professionals.

Sony Electronics Announces Its First Constant F2 Aperture Zoom Lens: The Full-Frame 28-70mm F2 G MasterTM

"Our goal with the 28-70mm F2 G Master was to create a high-performing zoom lens that could be a strong single lens alternative to multiple primes," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "We prioritized a lightweight design during the engineering process as we knew that was a critical factor for real-life, practical use. And in a manner that only Sony can do, we were able to deliver a small, standard F2 zoom lens that does not sacrifice image quality. We're proud to add this to our G Master series and believe it is one of the most innovative lenses ever offered to professionals."

Sharp Imagery and Beautiful Bokeh

The 28-70mm F2 G Master produces extremely sharp corner-to-corner results throughout the entire zoom range, even while shooting wide open at F2. The high-resolution output is made possible by the three XA (extreme aspherical) elements and three aspherical elements built within the lens that minimize aberrations. The lens also features a floating focusing system that helps maintain internal stability. This focusing mechanism enables an impressive minimum focusing distance of up to 14.8 inches (0.38m) throughout the entire zoom range.

Staying true to the G Master lens lineage, the lens' aperture up to F2 produces extraordinary bokeh, ideal for creating images that showcase a shallow depth of field. The 28-70mm F2 amplifies the G Master bokeh standards through a newly designed 11-blade circular aperture unit. Chromatic aberrations, which cause color fringing within photos, are effectively minimized with three Super ED (extra-low dispersion) elements and one ED element built within the lens. Additionally, Sony's Nano AR Coating II reduces flare and internal reflections, ensuring clear images, even when strong light sources are present in the frame.

Compact, Lightweight Design Without Compromising Quality

The 28-70mm F2 G Master is one of the most advanced mirrorless camera lenses manufactured with a total 20 different lens elements arranged within 14 internal groups. Despite the advanced optical design, the lens remains compact at 3.6 x 5.5 inches (92.9 x 139.8mm) and lightweight at approximately 32.3 ounces (918g). The combination of imaging performance and a compact form factor offers an innovative solution that meets the demands of industry professionals.

Precise Autofocus Tracking with Instant Response

Reliable and responsive autofocus is delivered through the lens' four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors powered by advanced control algorithms. This smooth performance system provides accurate and quick focus tracking, often essential in many professional use cases like weddings and sports. This lens is fully compatible with Sony's Alpha 9 III's high-speed continuous shooting capabilities of up to 120 frames per secondiii with AF/AE (autofocus/autoexposure) tracking, even while zooming.

Designed for High-Performance Video Shooting

Along with its F2 aperture, the zoom range of the 28-70mm G Master provides a versatile video option that can cover standard field-of-view shots and tighter compositions up to 70mm. This lens minimizes focus breathing through its build and compatibility with the Breathing Compensation feature on various Alpha bodiesiv. Its high autofocus performance ensures reliable focus even when recording in high frame rates up to 4K 120p / FHD 240pv. Additionally, the XD linear motors and newly developed aperture unit operates silently, preventing any lens noise from being captured during filming.

The lens is ideal for gimbal use with a minimal zoom extension of approximately .68 inches. The compact form factor and short external zoom helps maintain gimbal balance, even at varying focal lengths.



Operability and Reliability for Versatile Control

Key control features include Linear Response MF for intuitive manual focusing, adjustable zoom ring torque, and an aperture ring with a click ON/OFF switch. The lens also offers two customizable focus hold buttons, an iris lock switch, and an AF/MF switch. The 28-70mm F2 G Master has an 86mm filter diameter and a convenient window on the lens hood for variable filter adjustments.

For durability, all buttons and switches are sealed with silicone gaskets, and critical areas are designed to resist dust and moisturevi. This ensures reliability, even while using in challenging outdoor environments. Additionally, a fluorine coating on the front element repels contaminants for easy cleaning.

Pricing and Availability

The 28-70mm F2 G Master will be available in December 2024 for approximately $2,899.99 USD and $3,999.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A product video on the new 28-70mm F2 G Master can be viewed here:

For detailed product information about the 28-70mm F2 G Master, please visit:





Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new 28-70mm F2 G Master and Sony's other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.



Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit

. for more information.

As of the November 2024 announcement, Sony survey

iii Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in the AF-C focus mode. Refer to Sony's lens compatibility support page for details.

Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations. See camera compatibility info at:

Depending on the camera and settings used.

vi Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

