ONE Championship Officials Visit The Peninsula

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Officials from ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organisation, visited The Peninsula newspaper's office on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The ONE Championship officials, represented by Natsumi Mori, Director, Marketing and Partnerships and Public Relations Managers Pauline Cunanan and Nisha Thasleem, attended a meeting at the newspaper's main office to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two entities.

The representatives were also given a tour of The Peninsula's newsroom, where they were introduced to the newspaper's web team and to the many different aspects of the newspaper's online operations, which include The Peninsula's main website and various official social media channels.