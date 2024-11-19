Trouble For Stand-Up Comedian: Yash Rathi Uses Expletives At IIT Bhilai Show, Professors Cover Ears FIR Filed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against stand-up comedian Yash Rathi allegedly for using“objectionable” words during a show at the Indian Institute of (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. The organisers were left so embarrassed that several staff members of the institute were seen covering their ears with their hands in discomfort.

As the stand-up comedian continued to use expletives during the show, embarrassed organisers reportedly also asked him to get off the stage and end the show. Students parents and the staff members of IIT Bhilai were present at the campus during the show which was held on November 15.

After his show, some clips showing Yash Rathi purportedly using“objectionable” words during IIT Bhilai's annual festival have gone viral on social media. Also Read | 'Museum me rakh de, bhai': Standup comedian Samay Raina gets trolled after posting photos with Zakir Khan on Instagram

After the video went viral, some outfits including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students' Union of India and the Karni Sena lodged complaints with the IIT management, administration and police.

A case was registered on Monday against Rathi under Section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Jevra Sirsa police chowki, following multiple complaints lodged against him. Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla confirmed the development. An investigation has been launched to review the matter, he said. Also Read | Netflix is making stand-up comedy anything but special

Later, the IIT management also filed a police complaint in this connection.

According to the reports, when Yash Rathi started using the objectionable words during the show, the IIT management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage, IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash said. Also Read | Vir Das says 'congrats, America, you are great again' satire on Trump's return

"Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute's annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers. We were shocked when Rathi used such language," he said.

After the Yash Rathi incident, the IIT management has decided that stand-up comedy shows will no longer be organised at the institute.

The management has lodged a complaint with police against Rathi, he added.

(With agency inputs)