Shorepoint Earns The Tech100 Distinction For Fifth Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc. , an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting customers' critical assets, announced today that it has been recognized as a Tech100 award winner by the Northern Virginia Council for the fifth year in a row. The highly regarded Tech100 Awards celebrate forward-thinking executives, pioneering tech companies, and emerging NextGen leaders who are breaking new ground in the industry.

“We have the privilege of supporting dedicated federal customers that are advancing cybersecurity protections to execute their missions,” said Matt Brown , co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint.“Winning the Tech100 award for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the enduring expertise of our innovative team that continues to advance the cyber resilience of our customers.”

ShorePoint's newest recognition comes on the heels of being named to Washington Technology's Fast 50 list, and marks the eighth industry award the company has won so far this year. ShorePoint's commitment to fostering a great place to work, cybersecurity advancement, innovation, growth, and overall achievement has been thoroughly recognized by industry-leading organizations.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA.

