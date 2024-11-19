Garmin Introduces Its First Large-Format Dive Computer: Descent X50i

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Wrist-based dive computer features a vibrant 3" color

touchscreen display, backup dive light, air integration, diver-to-diver messaging and more

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced DescentTM X50i , its largest dive computer with a vivid 3" color display1. Using SubWaveTM sonar technology, divers can use Descent X50i to communicate with one another underwater and monitor each other's tank pressure, depth and distance to keep tabs on one another when visibility may be limited2. And they can explore greater depths with an integrated backup dive light, 20 ATM dive rating and leakproof metal buttons.

"Whether scuba diving, cave diving or seeking out shipwrecks, we know how important it is to have the most accurate data at all times. Featuring a big, bright display and 20 ATM dive rating, the new Descent X50i is the perfect dive computer for technical divers and a great option for recreational divers who want to clearly see key stats and critical information while exploring the underwater landscape."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Dive-focused design

Boasting a vibrant 3" color display, Descent X50i makes it easier to read more data at a glance. The touchscreen helps make setup simple and is great for navigating maps and settings to prepare for the next adventure. To take on the most technical dives, Descent X50i includes

a strong sapphire lens, leakproof metal buttons and a backup dive light that is bright enough to be used while underwater. Dual elastic bands fit comfortably and securely around the wrist and feature buckles with an arrowhead attachment for easy one-handed closure while an adjustment lock can prevent slipping.

Explore the depths

Designed by divers for divers, Descent X50i is ready for the next underwater excursion.



Air integration: Keep track of your tank's air pressure when paired with a Descent T2 transceiver.

Monitor other divers: See tank pressure, depth and distance of up to eight divers who are using a Descent T2 transceiver, up to 10 meters away2.

Diver-to-diver messaging: Using SubWave technology, send preset messages to other connected divers, up to 30 meters away2.

DiveView TM maps: Plan the next dive with preloaded bathymetric depth contours and over 4,000 dive sites worldwide.

In-dive depth chart and history: View depth history in real-time to better understand the locations that have already been explored and how they will affect the decompression plan.

Ascent dive profile: Visualize an ascent plan through the Projected Ascent data field, which shows a projected depth profile associated with the current Time-To-Surface (TTS). The chart also plots depth over time and displays decompression stops and gas switches.

Tide data: Before heading out, check nearby tide data3 to stay up to date on ocean conditions. Dive compass: Navigate above (and below) the water with a 3D dive compass.

Visit our YouTube page to see how Descent x50i can help you dive right in.

Above-the-surface utility

Once divers are back on dry land, the dive log lets them review data, track gear, take notes and share details via their Garmin DiveTM

app. They can also use the carrying case to store their Descent X50i in between dives. To prepare for their next dive, users can take advantage of built-in GPS to navigate to over 4,000 preloaded dive site locations from around the world or add extra details – like points of interest – to dive sites with DiveView maps, an extension of the preloaded TopoActive maps. Surface GPS can also help users track their surface entry and exit points with advanced satellite connectivity.

Available now, Descent X50i has a suggested retail price of $1,499.99.

