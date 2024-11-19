Death Toll In Drone Strike On Hlukhiv Rises To 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's November 18 drone strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has risen to 11.

The Sumy Region Rescuers reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll in Hlukhiv has risen to 11 people," the post said, noting that others might still be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency crews continue rescue and recovery operations at the site of the strike.

Late on November 18, Russian forces attacked a dormitory in Hlukhiv, targeting civilians with two strike drones. The attack killed eight civilians, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 12 people, among them two children aged 10 and 11.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service's office in Sumy region