Death Toll In Drone Strike On Hlukhiv Rises To 11

11/19/2024 6:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's November 18 drone strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has risen to 11.

The Sumy Region Rescuers reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll in Hlukhiv has risen to 11 people," the post said, noting that others might still be trapped under the rubble.


Read also: Casualties as Russian kamikaze drone hits apartment block in Hlukhiv

Emergency crews continue rescue and recovery operations at the site of the strike.


Late on November 18, Russian forces attacked a dormitory in Hlukhiv, targeting civilians with two strike drones. The attack killed eight civilians, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 12 people, among them two children aged 10 and 11.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service's office in Sumy region

