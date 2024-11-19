Number Of Personnel In Ukrainian Ground Forces Increased Threefold Since Full-Scale Invasion Pavliuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of personnel in the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine has increased threefold.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“The number of personnel in the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased threefold. The qualitative composition has also changed significantly. For instance, the number of officers has increased by approximately threefold, the number of contract officers has grown by 20%, and the number of privates and non-commissioned officers has risen nearly sixfold,” said Pavliuk.

In addition, according to him, the number of cadets undergoing training in higher military educational institutions of the Ground Forces Command has grown by one third, and the number of women has increased by 30%.

Pavliuk also informed that the number of military units has doubled and the number of training units in the Ground Forces has increased by 70%.

As reported, November 19, 2024 marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.