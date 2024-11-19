Wealth Broker: The One-Stop Wealth Management Platform Trusted By Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Broker's brokerage app has undergone a major technical upgrade in the third quarter of this year, enhancing compliance and user service experience.

Based in Singapore, Wealth Broker has further established its roots and is steadily advancing its global layout. Wealth Broker holds brokerage licenses and qualifications issued by the Australian

ASIC and New Zealand FSPR. Its cooperative institutional clients span across various financial sectors, including commercial banks, securities firms, family offices, wealth management companies, and fund management companies. With assets under management once exceeding tens of billions, Wealth Broker has become a model for the digital development of brokerages.

In the financial industry, compliance, transparency, and customer trust are the three pillars of business success. Wealth Broker relies on these three pillars to steadily progress in the global financial market.

Compliance: The Solid Foundation of Wealth Broker

In the financial services sector, compliance is key to a company's reputation and sustainable development. Public information shows that Wealth Broker has obtained the Australian ASIC brokerage license (Number: AFS001299580) and the New Zealand FSPR brokerage license (Number: FSP546286), demonstrating its compliance qualifications in financial product sales, disclosure requirements, advertising, and internal controls, showcasing its adherence to international financial regulatory standards to global clients.

Additionally, by partnering with well-known global exchanges and asset management institutions such as the Australian Securities Exchange, Fosun Wealth, and Morgan Stanley, Wealth Broker has strengthened its risk management system, ensuring the timely identification and handling of potential compliance risks, further enhancing the compliance of its products.

Global Compliance Framework: Adapting to Diverse Markets

To adapt to the regulatory requirements of diverse markets, Wealth Broker has established a comprehensive global compliance framework to meet the regulatory demands of different countries and regions. This framework includes key areas such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC), and ensures business development is in sync with the changes in the global financial market through continuous compliance monitoring and regular internal policy reviews. Especially in cross-border operations, where different jurisdictions may have varying compliance requirements, Wealth Broker understands and complies with these requirements, investing resources to track regulatory changes and ensuring its global operations comply with all applicable laws.

Furthermore, recognizing the limitations of manual processes in compliance monitoring, Wealth Broker has adopted advanced technologies and automated tools to improve efficiency and accuracy. This includes the use of compliance management software, data analysis tools, and reporting tools to integrate data from multiple business systems, ensuring data accuracy and reducing compliance gaps.

Transparency and Disclosure: Building a Bridge of Trust

Transparency is the bridge that Wealth Broker builds with its clients. Whether it's fee structures, investment strategies, or risk disclosures, Wealth Broker openly presents all aspects to its clients, allowing them to clearly understand their investment costs, predict the risks of each investment, and better understand and manage their assets, ensuring they can make informed investment decisions based on comprehensive information.

Wealth Broker also encourages investors to ask questions and provide feedback by establishing open two-way communication channels. The customer service team is available 24/7 to answer client inquiries, whether about account management, investment strategies, or market dynamics, ensuring that client questions are resolved promptly and effectively. Regular customer satisfaction surveys are conducted to collect feedback and continuously improve service quality.

SOURCE Wealth Broker

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED