Marine E-Logs Software Market Envisions USD 245.63 Million By 2032, With A 7.8% CAGR | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marine E-logs Software is Growing Due to Rising Need to Efficiently Manage Complex Vessel Operations New York USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The market size of marine e-logs software market size was evaluated to be at USD 125.05 million in 2023. It is projected to flourish and grow from USD 134.44 million in 2024 to USD 245.63 million by 2032, displaying a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. What is Marine E-log Software? Marine e-logs software, also called electronic logbooks or e-logbooks, is a type of tool that is made to automate and simplify the process of recording data and maritime activities on board ships and other vessels. A versatile and dynamic tool, eLogbook is built to work with different kinds of ships and operations. It is also simple to add and configure for vessels in addition to the standard library of events, ship-specific events, and company-specific events. These software programs use digital interfaces that are accessible through computers, tablets, and smartphones to replace traditional paper logbooks. One of the main and important characteristics of e-logbooks is the fact that they significantly increase efficiency. It also provides you with features such as real-time data entry, maintenance scheduling and management, and cruising planning. Due to such advantages marine e-logs software market is blooming. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Marine E-logs Software Market Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 125.05 million Market value by 2032 USD 245.63 million CAGR 7.8% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Major Market Participants:

The leading key players in the market are having a very vast competition among themselves. The key players are putting more focus on the adoption of cloud-based solutions as it has yielded better results in real-time data monitoring with better accessibility. The key players are implementing strategic planning such as product upgrades, collaborations, and heavy investment in the research and development department in order to fight for their market share.

A few of the marine e-logs software market key players are:



NAPA

Navtor A.S.

Opsealog

SERTICA

Trackwell

Wärtsilä

Weilbach

ABS Group

ABS Wavesight

Catchlog Trading Pty. Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime MariApps Marine Solutions

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising Need to Manage Complex Vessel Operations Efficiently: The resource-intensive nature of managing ships has made the efficient management of complex vessel operations necessary. The maritime sector is always changing over time, so companies must find a balance between operational effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and keeping up with new technology. Due to these reasons, there is a rise in marine e-log software.

Mandatory Regulatory Adherence to Improve Safety and Risk: In order to ensure safety, security, and environmental protection regulatory compliance is one the most important thing in maritime operations. As Marine e-log software offers an effective, precise, and auditable way to manage and record a variety of operational activities and data offshore, they are essential to support compliance with these regulations, hence the marine e-logs software market demand is expanding.

Higher Efficiency Output: In the traditional logbook system, each work has to be registered using a paper and pen model, which, after a tiring day of work on the vessel, was making the workers more mistake-prone and hence leading to misinformation and miscalculations. As they provide an option of access from multiple sources in the same vessel and option real-time data entry, it has resulted in efficiently better results and thus is in demand nowadays.

Regional Overview:

The research provides market insight into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America appears to be the largest contributor of the marine e-logs software market share. This is mostly attributed to the rise in demands for environmentally conscious ships and shipping services, economic growth, increased energy consumption, and an increase in seaborne trade.

A robust increase in trade activity and economic expansion are making Asia Pacific a region that is expected to fastest growing region within the forecasted period of 2024–2032. Some of the ongoing things, like strategic investments in port infrastructure, industrialization, and increasing energy demands, can further strengthen this position of the region in the forecasted period.

Recent Market Progress:



January 2024: The use of ABS Wavesight's e-Logs software by US-flagged ships was officially certified by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), allowing digital copies of the included logs intended to assist crew members in managing recordkeeping on board. The system is developed to guarantee adherence to SOLAS, the BWM Convention, and requirements set forth by the IMO Marine Environmental Protection Committee. November 2023: Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) incorporated the use of Software from Kaiko Systems to assist seafarers with routine inspections and to offer on-the-job training. This software makes it quick and simple for seafarers to gather data consistently and dependably, such as photos and functionality test results. Kaiko Systems' software uses AI algorithms to enable CSM to quickly obtain data-driven judgments from its onshore teams, allowing for instantaneous crucial decision-making.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Marine E-Logs Software Market Segmentation:

By Component:



Software



Tracking & Monitoring



Navigation & Routing



Supply Chain & Logistics



Finance & Accounting

System Testing

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:



Cloud On-premises

By Location:



Onshore Offshore

By End User:



Commercial Vessels



Cargo Vessels



Fishing Vessels



Tankers Vessels

Others Naval Vessels

By Region:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



Netherlands



UK



Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Malaysia



Indonesia



Australia

South Korea

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa Egypt

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

5G Security Market Size

Data Monetization Market Share

Non-fungible Tokens Market Growth

Call Center AI Market Forecast

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter