India’s Premier highlights goals of Global South at G20 conference in Brazil

(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the goals of the Global South at the G20 in Brazil.



Speaking at the G20 summit on "social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty,” Modi said that nations of the Global south are most adversely affected by the food, fuel as well as fertilizer crisis resulted by global wars.



“We support Brazil’s initiative for a global alliance against hunger and poverty,” he stated, describing it an “important step” towards the application of the Deccan high level principles for food security, implemented at the New Delhi Conference of G20 conducted in the previous year.



“Our discussions can only be successful,” Modi stated, "when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities” of the Global South.



He also noted, “we amplified the voice of the Global South” by granting lasting membership of G20 to the African Union throughout the New Delhi Conference.



Throughout his speech, the Indian Premier pointed out that India had saved 250 million people out of poverty in the last ten years and was allocating free food grains to 800 million individuals in the nation.

