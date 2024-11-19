(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA)

1961 -- Kuwait joined the International for the Prevention of Pollution of the Sea by Oil.

1966 -- Kuwait inked accords with Kuwait BP Limited, Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Kuwait Oil Limited regarding oil revenues.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad addressed a message to states' leaders taking part in the European Security and Cooperation Conference, held in Paris, warning against repercussions of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and cautioning that the aggression also targets global security and stability.

2009 -- Abdulaziz Al-Fahad died at the age of 69. He had been a renowned personnel at Kuwait Radio, directed the program "a window to history." He had also directed a series of plays.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooting team won the trap shooting competition held as part of the Asian tournament in China.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Nasser Al-Muqaled won the gold medal in the trap individuals competition held as part of the 16th Asian championship in China.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked in Djibouti a loan agreement whereby the fund will lend the nation KD 15 million to fund a main road called after Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2013 -- KFAED inked in Malawi an agreement, according to which it would loan the country KD three million as a contribution to a road project.

2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company won Lloyds award as the best maritime carrier in the Middle East.

2015 -- The Ministry of Interior nabbed an extremist cell that funds the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

2017 -- KFAED signed a loan agreement worth KD 12.5 million with Egypt for a water project in Al-Arish.

2019 -- An Amiri Decree has been issued appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and addressing him as His Highness.