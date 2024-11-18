Remote Sensing Software Market Size Reach USD 2,606 Billion By 2027 Growing At 13.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remote Sensing Software Market

Advances in remote sensing tech and rising demand for data in defense applications are fueling growth in the global remote sensing software market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global remote sensing software size garnered $976.00 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.60 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.Remote sensing software processes data gathered by sensors positioned remotely to analyze properties of areas such as land, sea, and atmosphere. Similar to graphics software, it generates geographic information from airborne, ground-based, and satellite sensor data. Applications include weather forecasting, land-use mapping, natural hazards studies, environmental research, and resource exploration. The data is typically stored and manipulated using computers.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 281 Pages) at:The growth of the remote sensing software market is driven by number of factors such as increase in advancements in remote sensing technologies, rise in need of remote sensing data in various defense applications, growing adoption of GIS applications for environmental risk management, and others. Moreover, increasing investments in satellite communication and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads further drives market growth.In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of people and leading to the rapid adoption of remote sensing software by public sector to tackle the spread of the disease. However, regulatory issues and the lack of comprehensive government policies as well as the higher initial investments for commissioning of the remote sensing systems may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) further provides numerous opportunities for the remote sensing market to grow.In 2019, the global remote sensing software market share was dominated by the software segment and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, due to the rising need in geographic imaging to process vast amounts of geospatial data every single day. These software are saving both the time as well as money, leveraging the existing data investments, and improving image analysis capabilities, with just a single software application. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the growing need for remote sensing and mapping consultancy, as well as GPS satellite surveying and positioning services in numerous industries.For Report Customization:Based on software type, the web-based segment exhibited the highest growth in the remote sensing software market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the growing need to develop an inexpensive, easy-to-use set of analytical tools for viewing remotely sensed imagery and accessing GIS data. Web-based management and analysis applications are a witnessing significant adoption due to its ability to resolve various limitations relating to the costs of installing GIS and image processing software packages. However, the mobile based segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as the ability of the smartphone based remote sensing software to easily and quickly collect the ground level measurements is leading to the huge adoption of remote sensing software for various earth monitoring & research applications.By end user, the global remote sensing software market share was dominated by the government & defense segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to as the demand for accessing accurate high-resolution imagery and the ability to deliver the information within rapid timelines is observed across various national security agencies and homeland security departments. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing adoption of remote sensing software to improve agricultural yields by measuring soil moisture and crop growth; locate sub-surface commodities such as natural gas & oil; and aid environmentalists in detecting ground, air, and water pollution.Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period as the rapid population growth, urban development, poverty, deforestation, and land degradation in this region is causing degradation of natural resources and deterioration of environmental quality which is leading to the need of reliable & timely information for sustainable management of natural resources as well as for environmental protection. Moreover, China and India represent huge population along with the fast-growing economies and relatively low level of geospatial technologies adoption at present; hence, generating numerous opportunities for the remote sensing software market.Based on region, North America held the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global remote sensing software market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in need to address academic and applied archaeological as well as anthropological research problems and advances in satellite-based remote sensing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the need for reliable & timely information for sustainable management of natural resources as well as for environmental protection along with untapped potential in emerging countries.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Impact of Covid-19 on Remote Sensing Software Market:1. The adoption of remote sensing software has increased to map the spread of the disease against different parameters including demographics, environment, and geographies to understand spread patterns & intensity.2. Moreover, this type of software has been utilized to determine the origin of outbreaks to devise preventive and control measures. With the help of surveillance and keeping an eye on patients, it helps people in tracking nearby patients and maintaining social distancing.3. Governments of many countries have been utilizing remote sensing technologies to make decisions on implementing different policies regarding economic loss, city reopening, and arrangement of medical resources.Leading Market PlayersClark LabsBAE SystemsEarth Observing SystemHarris Geospatial Solutions, Inc.ESRIHexagon ABMERRICK & COMPANYTextron SystemsPCI GeomaticsTrimble Inc.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

