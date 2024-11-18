Cobre Panama Denies Accusations Of Contamination In Punta Rincón

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Cobre Panamá issued a statement denying the accusations that it is responsible for the death of the Long-nosed Drumfish (Canthigaster rostrata) near the Punta Rincón International in the Panamanian Caribbean.

The company clarified that this event is not related to its operations, but rather responds to a natural phenomenon of algae proliferation, known as“algal bloom,” which occurs annually in the region.

According to the company, this seasonal phenomenon has been widely documented in various scientific publications and in the media, and predates the existence of the Cobre Panama mine.

Algal blooms can lead to low oxygenation in the water, affecting marine life, but are not linked to mining or port activities in the area.

Cobre Panamá stressed that it maintains an ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and works hand in hand with experts and scientists in the implementation of environmental conservation practices.

The company assured that its preservation actions are carried out under the highest standards, with transparency and responsibility.

MENAFN18112024000218011062ID1108899750