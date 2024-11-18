More Than 500 Arrested In Panama In The Last 72 Hours

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In the last 72 hours, 541 people have been arrested in different parts of the country within the framework of Operation Panama 3.0, developed by the National Police.

Of these, 280 were for official reasons, 199 for administrative offences, 44 in the act of crime and 18 for drug trafficking.

137 search warrants were carried out, 12 firearms were seized with 179 rounds of ammunition, 263 packets and seven bags of cocaine, three bags, five envelopes and six packages of marijuana.

In terms of traffic, 3,625 violations were issued, including 705 for speeding, 203 for inadequate lights, 55 for proven drunkenness, 44 for expired licenses, 32 for talking on a cell phone, and 14 for alcohol on the breath.

On October 10, the national government launched Operation Panama 3.0, a comprehensive security plan that seeks to eradicate gangs in the country and restore peace in communities, with the support of 1,032 additional National Police officers.

This operation includes community outreach patrols, mobile checkpoints and police checkpoints in areas with a high incidence of crime, such as Colón, Panamá Oeste, San Miguelito, the Canal area, Arraiján, Alcalde Díaz, Don Bosco, Pacora and San Francisco.

The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, said that these actions are aimed at blocking the routes used by criminal groups to perpetrate high-impact crimes.

New resources were also added to improve security operations, including 100 additional vehicles and 50 motorcycles for the National Police.

Other actions included are the creation of new groups of vigilant neighbors, vigilant businessmen and an innovative vigilant schools program, which will offer comprehensive protection to students, teachers and parents.

More than 600 new officers recently graduated and will join the organization.

