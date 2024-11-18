FPV Complex Vykhor Approved For Use By Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved the FPV complex Vykhor for use by the Defense Forces. This system is capable of intercepting enemy armored or cars in motion.

As reported by Ukrinform, this announcement comes from the Ministry of Defense's press service .

"The FPV drones of this complex are available in several size configurations. Pilots control these drones using a special remote control, FPV goggles, and signal transmission equipment. These drones are high-speed and can easily catch up with enemy armored vehicles or cars in motion. Additionally, the FPV drones can be used to target enemy personnel in trenches and bunkers," the statement reads.

It is also noted that manufacturers can equip these drones with additional equipment to perform a broader range of tasks.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that manufacturers and developers of weapons and military equipment with questions about the codification process can contact the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment at the email: ....

Previously, on November 14, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved the domestically produced remote-controlled module Pernach for use by the Defense Forces, as reported by Ukrinform.