US Sanctions Israeli Settlers, Entities Over West Bank Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (KUNA) - The United States imposed on Monday sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers and related entities over violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a press statement, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said is sanctioning the Israeli Amana the Settlement Movement of Gush Emunim Central Cooperative Association Ltd (Amana), a settlement development organization that is involved with US-sanctioned individuals and outposts that perpetrate violence in the West Bank, and its subsidiary Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd.

It argued that this action, taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14115, is part of an ongoing multilateral approach by the United States and its partners to hold accountable those who are threatening the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank. Amana has also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and Canada.

"The United States, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to facilitate these destabilizing activities, which threaten the stability of the West Bank, Israel, and the wider region," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

Concurrently, the US Department of State designated three Israeli settlers and one entity under E.O. 14115.

The United States has consistently opposed violence in the West Bank, as well as other acts that unduly restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities and risk further escalating tensions and expanding the conflict in the region.

As noted in FinCEN's February 1, 2024 Alert and July 11, 2024 Supplemental Alert, Treasury remains concerned by reports of escalating violence in the West Bank and encourages continued reporting by financial institutions of suspicious activity potentially related to the financing of these violent acts.

In a separate statement, the Department of the State said that the United States is taking action against three entities and three individuals for their roles in violence targeting civilians or in the destruction or dispossession of property.

Their actions, collectively and individually, undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank and the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Department of State is imposing sanctions on Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD, Itamar Yehuda Levi, Shabtai Koshlevsky, and Zohar Sabah.

Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD provides vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs that have been used in construction activities resulting in the expansion of the physical boundaries of sanctioned entities, including the Meitarim Farm, previously designated by the United States.

Itamar Yehuda Levi owns Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD and also provides material support to sanctioned entities.

Shabtai Koshlevsky is the vice president, project coordinator, and co-founder of US-designated non-profit organization Hashomer Yosh.

Zohar Sabah has engaged in threats and acts of violence against Palestinians, including in their homes, and demonstrated a pattern of destructiveness in the West Bank.

He was also implicated in the attack on the Al-Ka'abneh elementary school near Jericho in September 2024 which injured several Palestinians at the school.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning Amana, the largest organization involved in settlement and illegal outpost development in the West Bank, and its subsidiary Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd.

Amana has established dozens of illegal settler outposts and directly engaged in dispossession of private land owned by Palestinians in its support of settlers.

"We once again call on the Government of Israel to take action and hold accountable those responsible for or complicit in violence, forced displacement, and the dispossession of private land," said the State Department.

"The United States will continue to promote accountability for those who further destabilize conditions in the West Bank and support extremist violence in the region." (end)

