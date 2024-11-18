The Rise Of ‘The Forces Of Heaven’: Milei’S Libertarian Movement Takes Shape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's landscape has shifted dramatically with the emergence of "Las Fuerzas del Cielo" (The Forces of Heaven). This new group positions itself as the arm of President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza party.



The movement's launch reflects the growing influence of libertarian ideals in Argentine politics. Daniel Parisini, known as "Gordo Dan," introduced the group at a recent event in San Miguel, Buenos Aires Province.



Parisini, a prominent influencer and streamer, declared the organization's intention to be Milei's "praetorian guard." The gathering featured conservative slogans and Roman Empire-inspired decor, setting a distinct tone.



The group's formation comes as Milei 's administration implements significant economic reforms. These changes aim to address Argentina's long-standing financial troubles, including high inflation and excessive government spending.



Milei's approach emphasizes free-market principles and fiscal restraint. "Las Fuerzas del Cielo" draws its name from a biblical reference often quoted by Milei.







The phrase resonates with his young supporters, who have spontaneously adopted it as their identity. This digital-first approach has been crucial in building Milei's support base.

Milei's Libertarian Movement Expands

The movement 's ideology aligns closely with Milei's libertarian views. It emphasizes concepts such as minimal government, free markets, and individual liberty.



The group's rhetoric often includes religious references and strong opposition to left-wing ideologies. Critics view the militaristic language and aesthetics as concerning signs.



Some observers worry about the potential radicalization of Milei's support base. However, supporters see it as a necessary step to consolidate the libertarian movement in Argentina.



The launch event featured several key figures from La Libertad Avanza. Agustín Romo, a provincial deputy, played a significant role in organizing the gathering.



Anti-rights activist Agustín Laje also spoke, emphasizing the need for a "hegemony of liberty." Milei's presidency has been marked by drastic economic measures.



He has frozen public works projects, devalued the peso, and announced plans to lay off government workers. These actions aim to reduce inflation and stabilize the economy.



The formation of "Las Fuerzas del Cielo" suggests a shift in political strategy. It indicates that online activism alone may no longer suffice to expand the movement's reach. The group appears to be preparing for the 2025 elections.

