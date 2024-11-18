Centrus Appoints Neal Nagarajan As Senior Vice President And Head Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that it has appointed Neal Nagarajan as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations effective today.

In this role, Nagarajan will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the community while communicating the company's business model, long-term strategy, governance, and performance.

"Neal is an experienced leader and investor relations professional who will be an asset to Centrus as we work to reclaim American leadership in nuclear fuel production," said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler.

"He understands our business and believes in our mission, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Nagarajan joins Centrus from Sloane & Company, where he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Special Situations, spearheading high-impact initiatives for leading companies across a number of industries. His role included developing and leading comprehensive IR programs to strengthen shareholder bases, working closely with equity analysts, institutional investors and the financial community, and creating value-driven messaging for public markets.



Previously, Nagarajan held leadership roles at Sard Verbinnen & Company (nka FGS Global), where he led investor relations programs for pre-eminent public companies. Prior to joining Sard Verbinnen, Nagarajan was an M&A investment banker at a leading boutique firm, having closed a number of high profile buy-side and sell-side transactions as well as having worked on strategic alternative analyses for leading global companies.

Nagarajan holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and dual degrees in Economics and International Affairs from The George Washington University.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy.

Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.



With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs.

Find out more at .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain Statements contained in this communication are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predication of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because by their nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond our control.

Due to such risk and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations set forth in this communication include, among other things, the factors identified in our public filings.

Such forward-looking statements should be construed in light of such factors, and we are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

See our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024, for additional information.

Contacts:

Investors: Neal Nagarajan at [email protected]

Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]



SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED