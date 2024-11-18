AAR Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of services to commercial and operators, MROs, and OEMs, released its 2024 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the continuation and advancement of the Company's environmental, social, and governance commitments.

Review AAR's 2024 Sustainability Report on the Sustainability page of its website at

Sustainability Report details the Company's current initiatives and their alignment with AAR's values, along with opportunities identified for future improvement. This year, the Company continued to track Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which were verified by a third party. The Report also provides insight into AAR's employee and community engagement activities.



"This Report details the Company's sustainability management and highlights recent enhancements," said Jessica

A. Garascia, AAR's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "We are proud of our work to uphold our environmental, social, and governance commitments to create positive outcomes for our employees, communities, and many stakeholders."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .