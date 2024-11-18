Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 35 People, Wound 143 Others In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- At least 35 people have been killed and 143 others by Israeli warplanes on some areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli occupation attacks have resulted in killing 3,516, along with 14,929 injuries, Lebanon's Environment and Coordinator of the Emergency Committee Nasser Yassin said in a statement.

Over the 48 past hours, Israeli occupation forces carried out 300 air raids on some parts in Lebanon, including Beqaa and Nabatieh, the report added.

Up to 1,173 refugee centers have been opened for those displaced whose number hit 187,992, it noted.

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations with Israeli occupation forces.

However, since September 23, the country has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing great human and material losses. (end)

mmj









MENAFN18112024000071011013ID1108898806