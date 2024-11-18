Brazil, Egypt Broaden Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Egypt's president, Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, signed on Sunday (17) a strategic partnership agreement, the Brazilian reported. Sisi is in Rio de Janeiro this Monday (18) and Tuesday (19) as a guest to the G20 Summit. The G20, a group of the world's 20 biggest economies, is being presided over by Brazil this year.

Lula and Sisi discussed broadening Brazil-Egypt cooperation in areas such as defense, industry, and culture, including the provision of Egyptian historical items to museums in Brazil. On the Brazilian side, the meeting was joined by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira; of Culture, Margareth Menezes; of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira; and of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro.

As per the agreement reached during the meeting, the two countries pledge to advance multilateralism and work to reform international institutions. Discussions at the meeting also covered developments and consequences of the Gaza conflict.



