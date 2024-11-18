(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Global Alliance Against Hunger officially launched this Monday (18) by Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the opening of the G20 Summit boasts 82 signatory countries thus far, including 10 Arab cones. The meeting of G20 member countries' leaders is taking place in Rio de Janeiro. The Alliance is a brainchild of Lula's.

The Arab nations in the new worldwide taskforce to address hunger and poverty are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, and Tunisia. The African Union, comprising Arab as well as non-Arab countries, has also joined.

Even though the Alliance has been launched at the G20 Summit, and despite the fact that all G20 countries have announced that they'll join, the Alliance Against Hunger is not restricted to G20 member countries. Participants also include blocs, such as the European Union and the African Union, as well as organizations and institutions in general.

The admissions phase started in July and is ongoing. The purpose of the Alliance is to fast-track global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, one of the priorities of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) stipulated under the United Nations.



Read more:

G20: Saudi minister lauds Brazil's presidency



©Eric Lee/Pool/AFP

The post Ten Arab countries in Alliance Against Hunger appeared first on ANBA News Agency .