Biomednewsbreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Expands OPKO Product Promotion At Asia's Largest Health Expo In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) announced its participation in the 2024 China International Natural & Nutrition (“NHNE”) in Wuhan, showcasing OPKO Health Europe products, including new veterinary and animal care offerings. Supported by its in-country marketing partner, NextPlat has seen increasing demand for OPKO products in China, fueled by and offline promotional campaigns. The company is leveraging NHNE to connect with thousands of potential retail and distribution partners while launching OPKO storefronts on major Chinese platforms like WeChat and JD. NextPlat aims to secure broader physical distribution in major retail chains by 2025, advancing its strategy to capitalize on China's vast health and wellness market.

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

