The State Of AI Adoption In Healthcare

Originally published by Healthcare Business Today

Governmental organizations are seeing the immense economic and societal benefits of AI. Comprehensive guidelines and regulatory frameworks are in active development to ensure AI technologies are developed and deployed in a safe, secure, and trustworthy manner. The White House issued an executive order in October 2022 that covers a comprehensive strategy for responsible innovations. The order addresses the risks by including components such as promoting innovation, ethical and responsible use of AI, privacy and security, public trust, and workforce development.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also been actively developing guidelines for using AI and ML in medical devices , emphasizing machine learning-enabled device software functions (ML-DSFs). The guidelines recommend what information should be included in a Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP) for a marketing submission for an ML-DSF.

