SCALEX is one of three mainstage at Logimotion which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-11 December

The will explore the technologies that are driving the suppy chain and logistics sector forward, including AI and IoT Sustainability strategies will also be discussed at the event, as the works towards greener practices Experts will convene at SCALEX at Logimotion, to discuss the innovations shaping the future of global and logistics. Over 40 speakers and 150 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will be held at the inaugural edition of Logimotion from 10-11 December. SCALEX will showcase advancements in data analytics, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain and IoT, offering insights into how these technologies enhance supply chain resilience, visibility, and control. In addition, the event will underscore the critical importance of sustainability and explore green practices and strategies.

SCALEX at Logimotion to unpack the future of supply chain and logistics

Commenting ahead of SCALEX, Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion, said, "Logimotion is committed to driving innovation, collaboration, and growth across the international logistics, mobility, and supply chain sectors by offering a dynamic platform for industry leaders."

"As one of the three flagship conferences at Logimotion, SCALEX will bring together top industry figures, including government officials, policymakers, CEOs, and CTOs, to explore the current state of the sector and provide valuable insights into the key trends shaping its future."

SCALEX will open with a leadership panel discussion, examining the trends and challenges of global supply chains, including the impact of shifting trade policies and tariffs, the rise of e-commerce and implementing sustainable practices.

Panelists include Gopal R, Global Leader, Supply Chain & Logistics Advisory, Frost and Sullivan; Piyush Malviya, Vice President and Head, MEA, Moglix Business; Waleed Al Saeedi, Director of Supply Chain Management, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority; Sayed Habib, Director, Danube Home; Amer Alkhatib, VP - UAE and Commercial and Milaha Fawzi ALHussain, VP Supply Chain, Arabian Pipes Company.

Advancements in technology are transforming every facet of logistics operations. A report by PwC, the knowledge partner of Logimotion and moderator for several of the event's panel discussions, underscores that "digital fitness" will be essential for success in the logistics industry. The report further stresses the critical role of data and analytics in transportation and logistics, with 90% of industry experts identifying it as a key priority over the next five years - surpassing the average of 83% seen in other sectors.

Day one of SCALEX will also feature a case study on 'Balancing Innovation with Impact' presented by Guillaume Akbaraly, Operations Director - Supply Division at International SOS. The session will explore how scalable, flexible technologies, combined with human expertise, can drive strategic decisions and sustainable growth, focusing on IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

On day two, the conference will highlight sustainable logistics and green supply chains with a panel discussion on overcoming barriers to sustainable supply chains in the GCC region.

In addition, industry leaders such as Rohan Singhvi, Global Head of Logistics & Warehousing, RAK Ceramics, Shashi Kiran, Group General Manager, Jashanmal National Co and Talal Ali Mohamed, Director of Supply Chain, Clemenceau Medical Centre will share insights into overcoming challenges in modern warehousing through technological innovations.

The event will also spotlight digital transformation in logistics, with a presentation on 'ADNOC's AI-Driven Risk Management: A Game Changer in the Industry' showcasing how AI is enhancing compliance, mitigating risks, and setting new standards for procurement excellence.

The concluding session of SCALEX will explore the fascinating world of drones when Ahmed Attiya, Group Supply Chain Director at Zahrawi Group, will outline how drones can be used for last-mile delivery in urban areas and the regulatory challenges for drone operations in cities.

About Logimotion

Logimotion is the global hub for transforming logistics, supply chain, transportation, and mobility. The inaugural edition of the show takes place from 10-11 December 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre uniting innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts worldwide to create the leading event in the world of logistics and mobility. Co-located with Automechanika Dubai, in the most forward-focused city, Logimotion is the platform where visionary leadership meets innovative practice to actively shape the future of dynamic industries.

For more information, please visit our website .