Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Pet Feeding Accessory (SBT-1834)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect a pet's food and water against ants and other small insects when not in use," said an inventor, from El

Cajon, Calif., "so I invented the PET SUPER BOWL. My design ensures that the contents are fresh and appetizing for pets."

The invention provides a specially designed pet food bowl. In doing so, it prevents food and water from becoming contaminated when pets are not eating. As a result, it ensures pets have fresh food and water, and it protects against ants and flies. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1834, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

