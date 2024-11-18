Lasalle Appoints Tara Mccann Head Of Americas Investor And Consultant Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Management ("LaSalle"), the global investment manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara McCann as Head of Americas Investor and Consultant Relations, effective November 4. In this role, Tara leads LaSalle's efforts to strengthen relationships with existing institutional investors, enhance consultant relationships and expand the firm's across the Americas.

Tara's appointment reinforces LaSalle's commitment to continually strengthen its investor relations capabilities as well as to diversify product offerings and broaden distribution channels in the Americas to drive long-term growth. Based in New York, she reports to Samer Honein, Global Head of Investor Relations. Tara will assume the responsibilities of Adam Caskey, Head of Americas Investor Relations, who is set to retire in December this year.

Tara is a real estate industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in senior roles across investor relations, product development, acquisitions, and investment banking. She joins LaSalle from Rockwood, where she served as Head of Capital and Client Strategies, while also spearheading the firm's ESG initiatives. Prior to that, Tara was a Managing Director with USAA Real Estate Company, serving as the product specialist for opportunistic and credit strategies. She has also held senior roles at H/2 Capital Partners, Ranieri Real Estate Partners and the Deutsche Bank Securities' Real Estate Investment Banking Group.

Tara received a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Urban Studies from Brown University.

Samer Honein, Global Head of Investor Relations at LaSalle, added: "Tara's experience in investor relations, product development and strategic insights across the real estate industry make her an ideal addition to the team. We look forward to her leadership of our Americas investor relations efforts, reinforcing our commitment to deliver world-class partnerships to our clients."

Brad Gries, Head of Americas at LaSalle,

commented: "Tara's appointment is a key step in our strategy to enhance our coverage and product offerings in the Americas. Her deep industry knowledge and established relationships will be instrumental as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our investors in the region."

Tara McCann, Head of Americas Investor and Consultant Relations at LaSalle said: "I am excited to join a firm with LaSalle's values and global platform at this exciting time of growth. I look forward to expanding our relationships and continuing LaSalle's legacy of delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs in real estate investment of our partners."

