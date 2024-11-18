Bengal: Beldanga Peaceful Now, Claims Trinamool

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh claimed on Monday that the situation at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal is peaceful due to the prompt intervention by the administration with active cooperation from the local people.

“There was provocation in Beldanga due to which clashes broke out. However, the situation is peaceful now in the area. Evil forces are trying to provoke people in Beldanga. They (evil forces) are trying to create confusion. What happened in Beldanga was due to the confusion created by these evil forces,” Ghosh told IANS.

Without mentioning anyone, Ghosh said evil forces are at work to disturb peace in the state.

Ghosh also criticised the Union government over the renewed tension in Manipur.

“What is happening in Manipur is very bad. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur even for a minute. Life is completely disturbed there. The Union government has totally failed to bring the situation under control in Manipur. BJP has no right to rule in Manipur,” Ghosh added.

State police have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the clashes that broke out at Beldanga on Saturday night.

Commenting on the completion of 100 days after the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year, Ghosh said a fake campaign is going on that justice has not been achieved.

“The matter is in the court of the CBI, which in its chargesheet has named the same person as the sole accused who was arrested by Kolkata Police within 24 hours after the crime. Now the trial is going on. It is a fake narrative that justice has not been achieved in the matter,” Ghosh said.