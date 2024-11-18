EU Doubts Moscow's Willingness To Negotiate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Monday that Russian President Vladimir is not ready for negotiations.

His remarks came due to the latest "heaviest" attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on Sunday.

Borrell added in a press at EU headquarters in Brussels, ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, that both Ukraine and the EU must learn to use the language of power, stressing the importance of the EU member states presenting a united stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

He pointed out that Russia is not halting its war to give the EU member states time to agree on a decision regarding Ukraine, emphasizing that the EU must stop discussing and start acting quicker to support the Ukrainian people.

Separately, Borrell stated that he had exhausted all possible words to describe what is happening in the Middle East, noting that about 44,000 people have been killed in Gaza, including women or children.

He also proposed to study decisions that could be taken to ensure the Israeli occupying government's compliance with the EU Partnership Council from a human rights perspective.

In today's meeting, the EU foreign ministers will also discuss, in addition to the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Middle East, the future of US-EU relations following the election of Donald Trump as president, as well as the situation in Georgia. (end)

