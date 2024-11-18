SPEE3D SHOWCASES EXPEDITIONARY MANUFACTURING AT FORMNEXT CONFERENCE GERMANY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned German Additive Engineer and Expert Dr. Stephan Ziegler Joins Company

Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they will be attending the Formnext Germany and printing metal parts on-site with their XSPEE3D printer, part of the company's Expeditionary Manufacturing solution. SPEE3D will be in hall 12.0, booth C01.

XSPEE3D comprises half of SPEE3D's Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU), a complete onsite mobile additive manufacturing solution combined with the SPEE3Dcell post-processing and testing unit. EMU is containerized, ruggedized, and easily deployed, and can be powered up and ready to fabricate parts immediately in remote locations and harsh conditions. The printer is housed in two, 20-foot shipping containers and can produce cast-equivalent metal parts in record time close to the point of need with no extensive training or complex infrastructure required.

"We are excited to attend Formnext Germany and connect with local additive manufacturing leaders and partners in the region to showcase our XSPEE3D printer and discuss the capabilities of our Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. "We are also thrilled to welcome to SPEE3D renowned additive manufacturing expert Dr. Stephan Ziegler, who is based in Germany and will offer insights for our regional customers and further our leadership in the community."

Also attending Formnext will be Dr. Stephan Ziegler, who is joining the company to head business development for SPEE3D. Dr. Ziegler studied mechanical engineering at Aachen University of Applied Sciences and business administration at RWTH Aachen University, where he also gained his doctorate. After working in research at the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology and RWTH Aachen University, he headed the Aachen Centre for Additive Manufacturing, an innovative management consultancy focusing on digital and additive production for sustainable and efficient manufacturing solutions.

"I am passionate about the promise and reality of additive manufacturing to impact multiple industries positively and have dedicated my career to further the research, learning, and implementation of this science," said Dr. Ziegler. "Joining SPEE3D brings together a truly forward-thinking global team, and their patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology is unique in the field. I look forward to significantly contributing to the further development of additive manufacturing through my contributions to the company."

