Attack On Odesa Deliberate Strike After Calls, Meetings With Putin Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the latest Russian missile attack on Odesa, calling it a deliberate and provocative act. The attack targeted a residential area leading to significant civilian casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on .

"A ballistic missile strike by Russian terrorists on Odesa, a residential area. A car park was hit. An apartment building, a university, and an administration building were damaged. So far, we know of eight people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Almost two dozen others were injured," the post reads.

The President informed that all the necessary resources are being mobilized to assist those affected by the attack.

"These are not random strikes, they are demonstrative strikes. After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false rumors in the media about allegedly "refraining" from strikes. Russia is showing what it is really interested in. Only war," Ukraine's Presidents stressed.

on, 18

Zelensky added that this message should resonate globally, from the halls where the G20 members convene to every capital around the world.

As reported earlier, the missile strike on Odesa on November 18 resulted in at least eight fatalities and left nearly 20 others injured, with damage to multiple civilian structures.