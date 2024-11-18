Window Depot USA Of Louisville Welcomes Brandon Merideth As General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Window Depot Louisville welcomes Brandon Merideth as General Manager to enhance service and operations.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Window Depot USA of Louisville is pleased to announce a new era of ownership and management with the addition of Brandon Merideth as General Manager. In this role, Brandon will manage the daily operations including sales and installation while ensuring in Louisville receive the very best combination of quality, performance, and affordability for their windows , siding , and entry door projects."We are thrilled to have Brandon join our team," said Ed Kalaher, Owner of Window Depot USA of Louisville. "He brings a passion for customer care and front-line experience in management, sales, and communications and will help reaffirm Window Depot USA of Louisville's position as a trusted and leading brand for home improvement for years to come."Brandon joins Window Depot USA of Louisville with over 10 years of experience in marketing, management, sales, and business leadership with large and respected national companies. "I'm ecstatic to be joining Window Depot USA of Louisville," said Merideth. "The level that this team cares for each client and their needs, and their vast knowledge of products and installation is unlike any other home improvement group. It's exciting to be a part of such a phenomenal team!"About Window Depot USA of LouisvilleWindow Depot USA of Louisville was founded on solid industry and business experience. Our passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence are infused in every aspect of the company. From providing helpful, informative consultations to outstanding installation craftsmanship, you will see and feel the difference. Window Depot USA of Louisville is owned and backed by the buying power of the #3 Largest National Home Improvement Chain in America.Address: 11505 Commonwealth Dr, Suite 101City: LouisvilleState: KentuckyZip code: 40299

