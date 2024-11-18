TIS2024: 10 Key Trends To Define The New Tourism Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TIS2024 unveils key trends to define new tourism

Inmersive experiences for tourism

The key trends identified at TIS2024 are moving towards a smarter, more inclusive and climate change-adapted tourism

MADRID, SPAIN, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fifth edition of TIS - Innovation Summit 2024, held from October 23 to 25 in Seville, Spain, has once again brought together national and international experts and leaders from the tourism to analyze the key trends that are transforming the sector globally. Innovations that not only respond to the challenges of tourism but also chart the way towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and adapted to the new needs of the traveler.These ten trends identified at TIS2024 range from Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which optimizes the user experience, to sustainable approaches that minimize the environmental impact of tourism activity. The personalization of experiences, the creation of accessible and diverse tourism, the implementation of circular and regenerative economy strategies, and the adaptation of the industry to climate change are other key points that will mark the sector's future.1.Technology and Innovation in TourismAdvanced technologies such as AI, robotics, and Extended Reality (XR) are revolutionizing the tourism industry, improving the customer experience and optimizing operations and processes. From travel personalization to operational efficiency, these tools enable companies to offer more tailored and effective services, resulting in more special experiences for the tourist, leading to greater loyalty and better management.2.Artificial Intelligence in Tourism PlanningAI makes it possible to anticipate trends and efficiently manage the influx in destinations, promoting an adaptive experience. However, its integration poses challenges in ethics and privacy, which is why the European Union is advancing in regulations such as the AI Act, to ensure safe and fair use in the tourism sector.3.Sustainability and Circular EconomyThe tourism industry is focused on reducing its carbon footprint and protecting the environment using renewable energy and circular economy practices. Through initiatives such as reducing single-use plastics and installing electric vehicle chargers, tourism is moving towards carbon neutrality and ecosystem conservation.4.Regenerative TourismThis approach seeks not only to minimize environmental impact but also to generate positive value in local communities, prioritizing the well-being of residents and the sustainability of destinations. The responsible management of tourism flows and the commitment to quality experiences over quantity allow destinations to grow in a balanced and responsible manner.5.New Traveler DemandsToday's tourists are looking for authentic and transformative experiences that connect them with the local culture and environment, as opposed to traditional mass tourism. This trend, driven by younger generations and digital natives, is redesigning the tourism offer to adapt to those who value personal growth and authenticity in their travels.6.Inclusive and Accessible TourismInclusion and accessibility are essential in tourism today, considering the needs of travelers with disabilities and diverse groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community. The industry responds to these requirements with inclusive infrastructure and services that seek to guarantee an equal travel experience for all audiences.7.Digital Marketing and CommunicationThe overload of visitors in certain destinations has driven the development of digital strategies that distribute the flow of tourism to less visited areas. This is the case of the city of Rome, which has implemented virtual assistants to promote different areas of the city so that tourists do not only focus on the most emblematic monuments.8.New Business Models in TourismNew collaborative structures and the entry of venture capital into the sector are promoting innovation and efficiency. Flexible alliances between hotel companies and the rise of tourism startups are revolutionizing the traditional business model, with initiatives that include personalized and sustainable experiences through AI and other technological resources.9.Climate AdaptationThe tourism industry is facing the challenge of climate change by creating sustainable and resilient destinations. Seasonality is managed more strategically to minimize environmental impact, promoting responsible year-round tourism that boosts the local economy without compromising the ecosystem.10 Management and DiversityDiversity and inclusion in tourism teams are critical to improving customer service and comprehensively addressing the needs of the global marketplace. The industry works to close the gender gap in leadership roles and promotes cultural diversity training, creating an environment that better represents and understands its audience.

