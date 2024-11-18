Kay A. Oliver, Fiction Writer Of The Year, Wins Big At International Bookfest 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-Winning Loves' Calculated Risk by Kay A. Oliver

Award-Winning Disturbing Remains by Kay A. Oliver

Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

Kay A. Oliver's Love's Calculated Risk and Disturbing Remains Garner Top Honors at International BookFest 2024.

- A. EthansLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Kay A. Oliver has once again proven her literary prowess, securing multiple accolades at the prestigious International BookFest 2024 Awards. Known for her compelling storytelling and richly developed characters, Oliver's work continues to captivate readers and critics alike.Her novel, Love's Calculated Risk, took home two major awards:Gold: First Place in Fiction - Action & AdventureSilver: Second Place in Fiction - Literary - Mystery, Thriller & SuspenseLove's Calculated Risk follows Kat as she embarks on a perilous mission to clear her client of fraud charges. With life-threatening stakes, the novel masterfully weaves suspense, action, and intrigue, earning it top honors and cementing its status as a fan favorite.LINK: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Adding to her success, Oliver's Disturbing Remains also garnered critical acclaim, winning two awards:Silver: Second Place in Fiction - Historical - MysteryBronze: Third Place in Fiction - Literary - HistoricalDisturbing Remains delivers a gripping historical mystery, skillfully blending rich period details with a compelling plot that explores the shadows of the past. This is the third installment in the acclaimed Dr. Kaili Worthy series, which has collectively earned nine prestigious literary awards.LINK: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">"I'm deeply honored by these awards and grateful to the readers and judges who have embraced my stories,” said Oliver. "These recognitions inspire me to continue crafting tales that resonate and entertain."Kay A. Oliver, named Fiction Writer of the Year by IAOTP, has solidified her reputation as a powerhouse in the literary world. With more than 20 awards to her name, her works stand as a testament to her talent for creating captivating, thought-provoking narratives.For more on Kay A. Oliver and her award-winning novels, visit KayAOliver .-About Kay A. Oliver-Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author and Television Academy member celebrated for her captivating storytelling and unexpected twists. Named Fiction Author of the Year by IAOTP, Kay has earned over 20 literary awards and been featured in The Wall Street Journal and Who's Who in America. With more than three decades in Hollywood, including work on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, she brings her industry expertise to her ten acclaimed novels. A frequent podcast guest, Kay inspires aspiring authors with her passion for storytelling and writing tips, which she shares on her website, KayAOliver.

