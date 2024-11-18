Travel & GIVE Launches Nairobi Disability Support & Wellness Conference To Empower Individuals With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel & Give (TAG) Wellness in Nairobi, Kenya

The Disability Support and Wellness Conference by Travel & GIVE launches in Nairobi, empowering individuals with disabilities and supporting families.

- Martine Harris, Executive Director of Travel + GiveLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- November 18, 2024, Los Angeles, California – Travel & GIVE (TAG), a Los Angeles based organization dedicated to empowering and providing resources to individuals with disabilities and their families, is proud to announce its Disability Support and Wellness Conference, set to take place on November 20, 2024, at 6 PM at the 67 Airport Hotel in Syokimau, Nairobi. This conference will bring together a network of licensed professionals and compassionate advocates committed to transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities and supporting the loved ones who care for them.The conference will serve as the official launch of Uzima Mental, a new initiative by TAG aimed at expanding access to mental health services for individuals with disabilities. Uzima Mental will bridge critical gaps by connecting families and caregivers with resources that address the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities, focusing on holistic wellness, community-building, and accessible therapeutic interventions. With Uzima Mental, TAG seeks to enrich lives through culturally sensitive support services and sustainable programs that cater to diverse communities across Nairobi and beyond.TAG Therapy Aid proudly includes Nairobi-based professionals in its programming, enhancing local engagement and expertise. Catherine Njeru, a psychologist passionate about speech therapy, joins as a Therapy Aid under the supervision of U.S.-licensed Speech Pathologist Deon Brown. This collaboration connects global expertise with local insight, strengthening support for the Nairobi community.Attendees of the Disability Support and Wellness Conference will have the unique opportunity to connect with an impressive lineup of highly skilled, licensed professionals dedicated to advancing the fields of speech pathology, mental health, and occupational therapy. This year's speakers include Martine Harris, MS, CCC-SLP (Los Angeles, California), Speech-Language Pathologist and Executive Director of Travel & GIVE; Deon Brown, MS, CCC-SLP (Dallas, Texas), Speech-Language Pathologist and Speech Therapy Team Lead for Travel & GIVE; Anne-Kenya Dubuisson, MSEd, MHC (Brooklyn, New York), Mental Health Coach and Mental Health Team Lead for Travel & GIVE; Chivonne Gabriel, LSCW–C (Baltimore, MD), Transformational Life Coach and Psychotherapist; and Dr. Duncan Chengo (Nairobi, Kenya), Occupational Therapist at The Ability Therapy Place. Each expert brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and dedication to fostering positive change in the lives of individuals with disabilities. Through engaging discussions, hands-on support, and one-on-one consultations, attendees will gain valuable insights into best practices and discover practical approaches to enhance the quality of care, communication, and support for the communities they serve.A Mission-Driven Vision:Founded by Martine Harris, Travel & GIVE (TAG) was born from a personal mission to support families and communities by filling critical service gaps for people with disabilities. Harris, whose career as a speech pathologist and advocate for equitable access to therapeutic resources has impacted countless lives, brings her expertise and passion to the helm of this organization. Under her guidance, TAGhas been instrumental in building sustainable, community-driven programs that offer accessible care, bridge the knowledge gap for caregivers, and empower families to support loved ones in leading fulfilling lives.“Our goal with the Disability Support and Wellness Conference is to bring together a community of experts, families, and advocates to inspire change, celebrate resilience, and equip caregivers with the tools they need,” says Harris.“We are thrilled to introduce Uzima Mental as part of our ongoing efforts to meet the emotional and psychological needs of individuals and families caring for people living with disabilities.”- Martine Harris, Executive Director of Travel + GiveBuilding Awareness and Providing Access:The conference will feature a variety of sessions covering topics such as adaptive communication techniques, sensory integration, mental health coping strategies, and cultural responsiveness in caregiving. By bringing these crucial conversations to the forefront, TAG aims to dismantle stigma around disability and mental health, and to build a network of support that families and careGIVErs can rely on for years to come.About Travel & GIVE:Travel & GIVE (TAG) is a nonprofit organization founded by speech pathologist Martine Harris, dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and their families. Through sustainable programs in speech therapy, occupational therapy, and mental health, Travel & GIVE (TAG) bridges critical gaps in care, offering resources and community support to those in under-resourced areas.

