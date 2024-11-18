GCC Chief, IOM Official Discuss Bolstering Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi met in Riyadh, Monday, with Othman Belbeisi -- the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa -- discussing with him ways to bolster ties.

A statement by the GCC Secretariat said that Al-Budaiwi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the IOM for its significant efforts in collaborating with GCC countries in various areas related to migration, development, and the rights of workers.

The statement added that during the meeting, the two officials discussed several topics of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the IOM across various fields.

They also exchanged views on several issues related to migration and labor, it concluded. (end)

