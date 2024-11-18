Markets Pause As Nvidia Earnings And Fed Decisions Loom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The markets face a week of potential volatility as investors await Nvidia's report and speeches from Reserve officials. These events could significantly impact sentiment and future economic outlooks.



Nvidia, a leading company, is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts predict a substantial revenue increase of over 80%, potentially reaching $32.9 billion.



This forecast highlights the growing demand for Nvidia 's AI chips, particularly the Blackwell series. Meanwhile, at least seven Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week.



Observers will closely scrutinize their comments for hints about future interest rate decisions. Investors expect a cautious approach to rate cuts, given the recent strong economic growth and robust job market.



The current market sentiment reflects ongoing concerns about interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent statement that the central bank is not rushing to reduce rates has added to investor unease.







This cautious stance contributed to market sell-offs last week. Most investors now anticipate the overnight lending rate to end the year between 4.25% and 4.50%.

Market Uncertainty and Global Influences

This projection, based on the CME FedWatch tool, suggests a conservative outlook on rate changes. U.S. stock futures showed mixed performance on Monday morning.



The Dow Jones futures dipped slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures saw modest gains. This mixed start reflects the market's uncertainty heading into a crucial week.



Asian markets closed with varied results. Investors in the region are awaiting inflation data from Japan and China's preferred lending rates. European markets mostly trended upward, as traders sought to shake off last week's negative sentiment.



In the commodities sector, oil prices rose slightly. This increase came after escalated conflicts between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend.



However, concerns about fuel demand in China and forecasts of a global oil surplus continue to influence the market. Iron ore prices in China rebounded, surpassing the $100 per metric ton mark.



Short-term demand and renewed hopes for economic stimulus in China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, drove this recovery. As the week unfolds, market participants will closely monitor these events.



The outcomes could provide crucial insights into the health of the tech sector, the direction of monetary policy, and overall economic trends.

