Brazil Emerges As Global Cotton Export Leader

Brazil has surpassed the United States to become the world's largest cotton exporter. This achievement stems from a combination of technological investments, productivity gains, favorable climate conditions, and successful international efforts.



In the latest harvest season, Brazil exported 2.68 million tons of cotton. The United States Department of (USDA ) reported this figure.



Over the past year, Brazil's cotton exports reached 2.73 million tons. This data comes from Brazil's of Development, Industry, and Trade.



Alexandre Schenkel, president of the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (Abrapa), highlighted Brazil's new status. The country is now seen as a reliable source of cotton.



It can supply the global industry year-round. Abrapa focuses on traceability, sustainability, quality, and promotion. Traceability in Brazil's cotton industry has evolved significantly.







Each cotton bale now has a unique tag. This tag shows where the cotton was grown, processed, and tested. The system has expanded to include retail tracking. Consumers can now scan a QR code on clothing to see its journey from seed to store.

Brazil's Cotton Industry

Silmara Ferraresi, manager of the "I Am Cotton" movement, compared this tagging system to a personal ID. She noted that Brazil's traceability process is advanced compared to most competitors. Only the United States has a similar system.



Brazil has also stepped up its promotional efforts. The "Cotton Brazil" program was created to boost exports. It involves government agencies and industry associations. These include Abrapa and the National Cotton Exporters Association.



For the 2024-2025 season, Abrapa predicts growth. They expect a 7.4% increase in planted area and 8% more production. Exports are forecast to rise by 6.7% to 2.86 million tons. The total production is estimated at 3.97 million tons.



Lucilio Alves, a researcher at the University of São Paulo, pointed out additional factors. Brazil has benefited from decreased production in other countries.



He noted strong international demand for Brazilian cotton. Prices have remained stable in recent months, which is positive for the industry. Global cotton production is expected to reach 25.39 million tons.



This represents a 2.6% increase from the previous year. However, India and Pakistan may see reduced output. The USDA predicts global cotton stocks will rise slightly to 16.62 million tons.



Brazil's success in cotton exports reflects its growing agricultural prowess. The country has leveraged its natural advantages and invested in modern farming techniques. This approach has allowed Brazil to become a major player in the global cotton market.

