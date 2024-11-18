Trump selects youngest press secretary in US ever

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has made history with his selection of Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary. At just 27 years old, Leavitt will become the youngest individual to ever hold this prominent position. The announcement was made on Friday, with Trump praising Leavitt for her exceptional performance as National Press Secretary for his 2024 campaign. In his statement, Trump described her as “smart, tough, and a highly effective communicator,” expressing full confidence that she would excel at the podium in her new role. “I have the utmost confidence she will help deliver our message to the American people as we, Make America Great Again,” Trump said.



Leavitt has been a key figure in Trump’s re-election bid, playing a central role in shaping the campaign's communication strategy. She previously served as assistant press secretary during Trump’s first term in office, working under Kayleigh McEnany, who now serves as a prominent Fox News host. Before joining the 2024 campaign, Leavitt worked as a senior aide to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who was recently nominated by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations.



Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Leavitt took to social media to thank Trump, saying, “Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am humbled and honored. Let’s MAGA!” Leavitt's appointment places her in the position previously held by several seasoned communicators, though she will now hold the distinction of being the youngest press secretary in American history. The previous record-holder was Ron Ziegler, who was 29 when he was appointed during Richard Nixon’s administration in the 1970s.



Leavitt’s appointment highlights Trump’s continued reliance on a tight-knit group of loyal aides who have helped him shape his political messaging and public persona. With her youth and experience, Leavitt is poised to take on one of the most visible and high-pressure roles in Washington as Trump prepares to take office for his second term.

